Bodybuilder Ahsan Aslam clinches another international Gold for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan’s renowned bodybuilder, Ahsan Aslam, on Sunday has added another international gold medal to his name, making the nation proud once again.

According to a private news channel, he won gold medal competing in the Men’s Physique category at a championship held in Thailand.

Aslam outshone over 800 athletes from around the globe to secure the top position.

He had previously won a gold medal in the United States just two months ago, raising the country’s flag high on the global stage.

The achievement has been celebrated widely, with fans and sports enthusiasts lauding Aslam’s dedication and excellence in bodybuilding.

His consistent performances are inspiring a new generation of athletes in Pakistan to pursue international success.