BoG Approves Appointment Of Director

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting of board of Governors (BoG) of the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) on Thursday approved the requisite qualifications and experience for the appointment of Permanent Director for the Institute.

The meeting chaired by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House also approved temporary extension to the tenure of the current director till the appointment of a new director.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor Shah Farman said that to utilize young talent in line with modern days' challenges, the capacity and quality of education in higher education institutions is needed to further be improved.

He said that further steps are needed to be taken to make IM Sciences one of the best educational institutions of the country.

The Governor said that there was no dearth of young talent in KP province but in order to harness the young talent in line with modern challenges, the capacity and quality of education of higher education institutions would have to be further improved.

He said that he wants to see IMS at top of the list of best quality educational institutions in the country.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees Khan, Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan, Director (IM Sciences) Dr. Mohsin and members of the Board of Governors.

