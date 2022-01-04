BoG approves appointment of Dr Sharoon Hanook as Principal Edwardes College

The Board of Governors (BoG) Edwardes College presided over by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here Tuesday approved Dr Sharoon Hanook as Principal of the college

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Board of Governors (BoG) Edwardes College presided over by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here Tuesday approved Dr Sharoon Hanook as Principal of the college.

Dr Sharoon Hanook was among the five candidates recommended by the Diocese Lahore in the light of the directives of Apex court. The recruitment process was completed following the existing rules and regulations.

Chairing a meeting, Governor KP Shah Farman said that I always supported to appoint Principal of Edwardes College from Christian community in vital interest of students and to run the college effectively however my opponents criticized me over the recommendation.

The meeting beside other members of the board was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud and Bishop Humphry Sarfarz Peter.