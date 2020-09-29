UrduPoint.com
BoG Approves Restructuring Of NUML

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

The Board of Governors (BoGs) of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in its 17th meeting approved the restructuring of NUML and its vision, mission and values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Board of Governors (BoGs) of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in its 17th meeting approved the restructuring of NUML and its vision, mission and values.

The decision was taken in NUML BoG meeting held here, was chaired by the Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army and the nominee Chairman Board of Governors, Lt. General Sher Afgun HI (M).

The meeting was also attended by other board members included Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd), Director General Human Resource Development (HRD) General Headquarters Major General Nayyer Naseer, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Badr Malik and members from various government departments including HEC.

The IGT&E and the nominee Chairman BoGs NUML Lt. General Sher Afgun HI (M) approved the establishment of NUML Rawalpindi Branch.

NUML Main Campus Islamabad was facing serious space restriction and with the establishment of NUML Rawalpindi Branch, this issue will be resolved.

The participants of the meeting were also briefed about the academic activities, developmental projects, research and international collaborations.

The board members lauded the rapid growth of the university in terms of academics, research and infrastructure. Important decisions, related to budget, human resource and welfare measures were taken during the meeting.

