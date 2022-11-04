BoG BKMC discusses performance of tehsil hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :In the meeting of Board of Governors (BoG), Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) held here on Friday discussed performance of two tehsil hospitals including Topi and Chota Lahor.

The meeting was chaired by Salahuddin Qasim and attended by board members, Dean Gaju Khan Medical College, Dr. Shams-ur-Rehman, Nursing Director and Hospital Director.

Participants of the meeting also reviewed ongoing developmental work in the hospital and the college and also discussed performance of various departments. The meeting also discussed provision of facilities to patients in dialysis and Intensive Care Units of these hospitals.

Later, Chairman BoG also inaugurated Daycare Centre being established in pediatric unit of Bacha Khan Medical Complex Hospital.