BOG decides to form committee for NBF modernization:Shafaqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood on Thursday directed to form a committee for modernization of National Book Foundation (NBF).

Chairing meeting of NBF board of governor, he said the committee would decide the strategy for moderiniation of the foundation under the under the convenor ship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Andalib Abbas.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Education Wajiha Ikram will be nominated as member of the commete while MNA Ali Khan Jadoon ,MNA Amjad Ali Khan MNA, wrtier and renowned literary figure Fateh Mohammad Malik, General (retd) Mohammad Tahir and Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Education Syed Zulfiqar Gilani will also be the members of committee.

The meeting asked NBF to publish a single National Curriculum book.

Managing Director ,NBF Qaiser Alam informed the committe about the issues of the National Book Foundation including General Books, Textbooks NBF City of Books and Braille Books.

The meeting was attended by Wajiha Ikram, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Ms. Farah Hamid Khan, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Ms. Andalib Abbas, Member National Assembly, Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon, Member National Assembly. , Mr. Amjad Ali Khan Member National Assembly, Mr. Fateh Mohammad Malik Educationist, Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Kushk Chairman academy of Literature Pakistan, General Retired Mohammad Tahir Educationist, Syed Zulfiqar Gilani (HEC), Ms. Qaisara Alvi Educationist, Dr. Fauzia Khan Chief Adviser Curriculum Academic and Training, Mr. Saeed-ur-Rehman Member (E&P) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book Board Peshawar, Mr. Samiullah Khan Additional Secretary (Quetta) and Raja Khurshid Khan Chairman Text Book Board Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffarabad.