UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BOG Decides To Form Committee For NBF Modernization:Shafaqat Mehmood

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:36 PM

BOG decides to form committee for NBF modernization:Shafaqat Mehmood

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood on Thursday directed to form a committee for modernization of National Book Foundation (NBF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood on Thursday directed to form a committee for modernization of National Book Foundation (NBF).

Chairing meeting of NBF board of governor, he said the committee would decide the strategy for moderiniation of the foundation under the under the convenor ship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Andalib Abbas.

������Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Education� Wajiha Ikram will be nominated as member of the commete while MNA Ali Khan Jadoon ,MNA Amjad Ali Khan MNA, wrtier and renowned literary figure Fateh Mohammad Malik, General (retd) Mohammad Tahir and Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Education Syed Zulfiqar Gilani will also be the members of committee.

The meeting asked NBF to publish a single National Curriculum book.

���� Managing Director ,NBF Qaiser Alam informed the committe about the issues of the National Book Foundation including General Books, Textbooks NBF City of Books and Braille Books.

The meeting was attended by Wajiha Ikram, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Ms. Farah Hamid Khan, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Ms. Andalib Abbas, Member National Assembly, Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon, Member National Assembly. , Mr. Amjad Ali Khan Member National Assembly, Mr. Fateh Mohammad Malik Educationist, Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Kushk Chairman academy of Literature Pakistan, General Retired Mohammad Tahir Educationist, Syed Zulfiqar Gilani (HEC), Ms. Qaisara Alvi Educationist, Dr. Fauzia Khan Chief Adviser Curriculum Academic and Training, Mr. Saeed-ur-Rehman Member (E&P) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book Board Peshawar, Mr. Samiullah Khan Additional Secretary (Quetta) and Raja Khurshid Khan Chairman Text Book Board Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffarabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Farah Muzaffarabad Amjad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC From

Recent Stories

Increased flow of remittances welcomed: Mian Zahid ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Education launches Innovation@UAE Majl ..

10 minutes ago

PTCL launches 24x7 WhatsApp service for its custom ..

17 minutes ago

KP Junior Squash Championship begins in Charsadda

4 minutes ago

Tanzania Chooses Herbal Medicine Over Vaccines Ami ..

4 minutes ago

Media colony inaugurated for Swati journalists

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.