BoG Edwards College approves budget for year 2022-23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Board of Governors (BoG) of Edwards College Peshawar chaired by Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday approved budget of the college for the year 2022-23.

The meeting was briefed about matters, including finances of the college, pension fund and endowment fund.

The board constituted a three-member committee to appoint a vice principal for the college and directed Bishop Peshawar Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter to contact the Diocese Lahore for a list of five suitable candidates for the appointment of principal on permanent basis.

Provincial Higher education Minister Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, Vice Chancellor Peshawar University and Dr Muhammad Idress attended the meeting.