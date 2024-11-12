BoG For Early Construction Of Parking Plazas In Galliyat
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The fourth meeting of the board of Governors (BoG) on Tuesday directed Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) to construct parking plazas in Galliyat to overcome aggravating traffic problems especially during peak season
A press release issued here said that the BoG ordered GDA to immediately take action against construction of high-rise building in Galliyat to protect its environment.
The BoG meeting was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Janzeb Khan at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad.
It was decided in the meeting that in order to make Galliyat environment-friendly, use of all kinds of plastic shopping bags would be banned.
APP/adi
