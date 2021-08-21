BoG meeting approves annual budget of ETEA for year 2021-22

A meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Saturday approved in principle annual budget of ETEA for the year 2021- 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Saturday approved in principle annual budget of ETEA for the year 2021- 22.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the implementation of decisions taken in last board meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, concerned administrative secretaries, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Executive Director ETEA and other senior officials.

The board approved proposed ETEA Service Rules 2021 and Financial Rules 2021.

The concerned authorities were also directed to present these rules to provincial cabinet for final approval. The board also approved new SOPs for ability tests to be conducted under ETEA.

Addressing the meeting, CM stressed the need of restructuring ETEA to further enhance its capacity and said that provincial government would provide resources for the purpose.

Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to conduct a feasibility study for setting up a digital lab for ETEA.

The meeting was informed that a computer based testing system is being introduced with an aim to announce results of tests. Meeting also approved ETEA's procurement plan for year 2021-22 and a training Calendar to enhance capacity of ETEA officers and other staff.