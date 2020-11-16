UrduPoint.com
BoG Meeting Of Edward College Postponed Second Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

BoG meeting of Edward College postponed second time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The meeting of the board of Governors, Edward College Peshawar scheduled at Governor's House was postponed for the second time due to absence of representatives of Lahore Diocesan Trust Association (LDTA).

The meeting was scheduled as per the directives of the Apex Court to discuss the administrative, financial and other affairs of the institution, says an official handout.

The LTDA conveyed regret that it's representative could not attend the meeting despite official invitation well before time.

The meeting postponed again despite the fact that all other BoG members were available for the subject meeting.

BoG is a relevant and authentic forum to take/approve decisions in all affairs of the institution.

It is pertinent to mention that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shah Farman has keen interest to run the affairs of the Edward College in light of the Supreme Court directives and expressed the view that Edwards College is playing an important role in the education sector and no one can deny the contribution and services of this college in this regard.

