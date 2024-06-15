BoG of BISE meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A meeting of Board of Governors of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner and Chairman Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Saturday.

Additional Secretary Higher Education Noman Jameel, Secretary Board Abul Hasan Naqvi and Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and other members participated in the meeting.

A 29-point agenda was presented for approval in the meeting.

It approved more transparency in the examination process, computerization of the duty system of the invigilator staff, appointment of the staff in the office after the end of the board school, issuance of benevolent funds to board employees and other agenda items.