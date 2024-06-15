Open Menu

BoG Of BISE Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM

BoG of BISE meets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A meeting of Board of Governors of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner and Chairman Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Saturday.

Additional Secretary Higher Education Noman Jameel, Secretary Board Abul Hasan Naqvi and Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and other members participated in the meeting.

A 29-point agenda was presented for approval in the meeting.

It approved more transparency in the examination process, computerization of the duty system of the invigilator staff, appointment of the staff in the office after the end of the board school, issuance of benevolent funds to board employees and other agenda items.

Related Topics

Education Abul Hasan BISE

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

1 hour ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

1 hour ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

2 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

3 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

4 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

6 hours ago
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

19 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

19 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan