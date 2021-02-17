BoG of SSIC approves Rs 247.407 million for 2020-21 budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Board of Governors of Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) on Wednesday approved Rs 267.544 million for 2018-19 budget, Rs 250.016 million for 2019-20 budget and Rs 247.407 million for 2020-21 budget

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The board of Governors of Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) on Wednesday approved Rs 267.544 million for 2018-19 budget, Rs 250.016 million for 2019-20 budget and Rs 247.407 million for 2020-21 budget.

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo who is also Chairman of SSIC, chaired the meeting, said a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Industries Riaz-ud-Din, Managing Director SSIC Najabuddin Sehto, Deputy Managing Director Sarwat Fahim and other officers.

Addressing the meeting, Dharejo urged the officers concerned to recover the pending dues from the small industries.

Participants of the meeting were informed that 95 percent of the budget of SSIC is spent on salaries, pensions and liabilities.

Dharejo directed the officers concerned to take effective measures to further increase the revenue of SSIC.