UrduPoint.com

BoG Serves Notices To ATH Doctors For Closure Of Private Clinics Within One Month

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:04 PM

BoG serves notices to ATH doctors for closure of private clinics within one month

Secretary Board of Governors (BoG) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Saturday served notices to the doctors of the hospital to close their private clinics within one month and start evening practice inside the hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary board of Governors (BoG) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Saturday served notices to the doctors of the hospital to close their private clinics within one month and start evening practice inside the hospital.

The notices were served to the ATH doctors following the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) act KP and informed that all private practitioners to close their clinics outside ATH premises within one month and start Institutional Private Practice (IPP) in the hospital.

Earlier, the BoG secretaries also served notices to the Hayat Abad Medical Complex (HMC) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar for closure of private clinics.

It was further elaborated in the notice that after the prescribed time of one month, if doctors failed to close their outside private clinics, the administration would take strict action including heavy fines against them.

The BoG also directed Dean and Medical Director ATH to complete the arrangements for IPP in the hospital and ordered to devise regulations in this regard. A couple of years ago ATH has started IPP but remained futile and all specialist doctors, after few months, shifted their clinics outside the hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

Traffic Police impounded 67 vehicles for violating ..

Traffic Police impounded 67 vehicles for violating SOPs

3 minutes ago
 Rescue Khanewal observes World First Aid Day

Rescue Khanewal observes World First Aid Day

14 minutes ago
 Strict implementation of CoC issued by ECP to be e ..

Strict implementation of CoC issued by ECP to be ensured: RO

14 minutes ago
 Rana Sana Ullah’s indictment deferred till Sept ..

Rana Sana Ullah’s indictment deferred till Sept 25

39 minutes ago
 Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind g ..

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..

1 hour ago
 Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progre ..

Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progress

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.