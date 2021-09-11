BoG serves notices to ATH doctors for closure of private clinics within one month

Secretary Board of Governors (BoG) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Saturday served notices to the doctors of the hospital to close their private clinics within one month and start evening practice inside the hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary board of Governors (BoG) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Saturday served notices to the doctors of the hospital to close their private clinics within one month and start evening practice inside the hospital.

The notices were served to the ATH doctors following the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) act KP and informed that all private practitioners to close their clinics outside ATH premises within one month and start Institutional Private Practice (IPP) in the hospital.

Earlier, the BoG secretaries also served notices to the Hayat Abad Medical Complex (HMC) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar for closure of private clinics.

It was further elaborated in the notice that after the prescribed time of one month, if doctors failed to close their outside private clinics, the administration would take strict action including heavy fines against them.

The BoG also directed Dean and Medical Director ATH to complete the arrangements for IPP in the hospital and ordered to devise regulations in this regard. A couple of years ago ATH has started IPP but remained futile and all specialist doctors, after few months, shifted their clinics outside the hospital.