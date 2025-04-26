Bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A bogie of Allama Iqbal Express, travelling from Sialkot to Karachi derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

According to the police and railway officials, all the passengers luckily remained unscated in the incident.

The police informed that an economy class bogie derailed near the railway station owing to which the down track was closed for the movement of railway traffic.

The Pakistan Railway moved cranes to put that economy class bogie back on the track.