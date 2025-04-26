Bogie Of Allama Iqbal Express Derails Near Kotri
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A bogie of Allama Iqbal Express, travelling from Sialkot to Karachi derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district on Saturday.
According to the police and railway officials, all the passengers luckily remained unscated in the incident.
The police informed that an economy class bogie derailed near the railway station owing to which the down track was closed for the movement of railway traffic.
The Pakistan Railway moved cranes to put that economy class bogie back on the track.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSUET bears name of true beacon of light: HEC chairman2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan hosts first ever AI Courtroom Integration Competition2 minutes ago
-
Bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri2 minutes ago
-
SBC issues final list of candidates for SHCBA Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress on Air Punjab, bullet train project2 minutes ago
-
5 brick-kilns sealed in Pasrur12 minutes ago
-
Leghari terms India's Indus Water Treaty suspension statement childish, illegal12 minutes ago
-
Six including lady constable killed in separate firing incidents12 minutes ago
-
DPM, Egyptian FM discuss regional developments32 minutes ago
-
Light rain, wind predicted for upper parts of KP32 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri once again condemns Modi govt's provocative actions42 minutes ago
-
QAU once again crowned Pakistan’s top university42 minutes ago