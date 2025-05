Bogie of coal freight train derails in Jamshoro

A bogie of a freight train, shipping coal from Lakhra coalfield derailed in Jamshoro on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A bogie of a freight train, shipping coal from Lakhra coalfield derailed in Jamshoro on Tuesday.

An official of Pakistan Railways informed that the bogie was put back on the track with the help of a crane in around 2 hours.

No person was harmed in the incident and it also did not affect the movement of trains because it was moving on a track which was specifically used for coal transport.