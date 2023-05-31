Bogie of passenger train derailed near Hyderabad

A passenger train heading towards Mirpurkhas from Karachi derailed while entering Hyderabad railway station on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A passenger train heading towards Mirpurkhas from Karachi derailed while entering Hyderabad railway station on Wednesday.

A bogie of Shah Latif Express derailed near Makki Shah railway crossing as a result of which railway traffic suspended for several hours.

The Railway officials informed that no casualty was reported due to the derailment of a passenger train while railway track had been restored within the hours of the incident.