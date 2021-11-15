(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday presided over the board of Governor's (BoG) meeting of Edwards College Peshawar at Governor's House and directed to complete the appointment of full time principal for the college in next two weeks without any delay.

The meeting has given approval to allow, Retd Professor Muhammad Siddique Zaki to continue his work as acting principal till the appointment of the new principal.

"The Diocese will provide the panel of five persons for the appointment of regular college's principal and the same panel will be placed before the BoG for final approval and selection of the candidate as per set procedure and criteria", it was informed.

The Bishop of Diocese who already attended the meeting ensured to provide panel from Diocese Lahore for the appointment of principal Edwards College at earliest.

Shah Farman said that the appointment of full-time principal of the college should not be delayed more as per the set procedure and criteria.

He said " our purpose was to retain glory and historic identity of the Edwards College and we have to take concrete steps for maintaining its quality educational standards".

Besides Bishop Humphary Sarfaraz Peters, the BoG meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretary to Governor Mehmood Hassan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, Principal Edwards College, Director Higher education, old student's representative and other members.