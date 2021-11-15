UrduPoint.com

BoG's Meeting Of Edwards College Held At Governor House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

BoG's meeting of Edwards College held at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday presided over the board of Governor's (BoG) meeting of Edwards College Peshawar at Governor's House and directed to complete the appointment of full time principal for the college in next two weeks without any delay.

The meeting has given approval to allow, Retd Professor Muhammad Siddique Zaki to continue his work as acting principal till the appointment of the new principal.

"The Diocese will provide the panel of five persons for the appointment of regular college's principal and the same panel will be placed before the BoG for final approval and selection of the candidate as per set procedure and criteria", it was informed.

The Bishop of Diocese who already attended the meeting ensured to provide panel from Diocese Lahore for the appointment of principal Edwards College at earliest.

Shah Farman said that the appointment of full-time principal of the college should not be delayed more as per the set procedure and criteria.

He said " our purpose was to retain glory and historic identity of the Edwards College and we have to take concrete steps for maintaining its quality educational standards".

Besides Bishop Humphary Sarfaraz Peters, the BoG meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretary to Governor Mehmood Hassan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, Principal Edwards College, Director Higher education, old student's representative and other members.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Student Same Bishop From

Recent Stories

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

8 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Admini ..

UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisat ..

16 minutes ago
 &#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on Nove ..

&#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on November 17

16 minutes ago
 UAE regulatory authorities jointly issue ‘Guidel ..

UAE regulatory authorities jointly issue ‘Guidelines for Financial Institution ..

31 minutes ago
 HEC briefs Senate Body about performance of QECs o ..

HEC briefs Senate Body about performance of QECs of universities

3 minutes ago
 NA panel meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

NA panel meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.