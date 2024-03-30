BOGs Meeting Of Sargodha Education Board Held
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A meeting of the Board of Governors of the Sargodha Education Board was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Vice Chairman Education Board Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in which decisions were made on a 32-point agenda here on Saturday.
Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Farooq Akmal and other members participated in the meeting. The secretary gave a briefing on the agenda.
In the meeting, release of budget for payments to supervisory and marking staff, implementation of mark improvement policy, payment of arrears to board pensioners, giving utility allowance to six board employees, inclusion of Khatam-ul-Nabin Hospital in the board panel were approved.
The commissioner said that the affairs of the education board would be further improved in consultation with the board of governors while making the examination system transparent is a top priority.
He said that all possible facilities would be provided to students in the examination centres.
Later, the commissioner also distributed orders to the recently promoted eight board officers.
