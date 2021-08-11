BOGs suspends five doctors for negligence

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Board of Governors (BOGs) of Women and Children Teaching Hospital (W&CTH) has suspended five doctors over their alleged negligence which caused the death of a female patient.

A notification issued by the Board of Governor, Medical Teaching Institution, Bannu said consequent to the death of a female patient in Women and Children Teaching Hospital reportedly due to negligence of the duty doctors, the BOG in an emergency meeting has suspended five doctors of W&CTH with immediate effect.

Those duty doctors suspended include Additional Hospital Director, Dr. Amanullah, Head of Department, Associate Professor Gynae/obs, Dr. Zakia Khan, Assistant Professor, Dr. Mamoons Azam, Medical Officer, Dr. Sana, and Medical Officer, Dr. Fariha.

A board of inquiry has been constituted which inquire into the circumstances resulting in the death of the patient and will submit the report to the Board of Governors within 48 hours.