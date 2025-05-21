Open Menu

Bogus Call To Police Helpline 15 Lands Caller In Trouble

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:54 PM

The Chenab Nagar Police Station, Chiniot on Wednesday arrested a caller who made a false emergency call to the police helpline 15

According to the sources of police, caller, Abid, had reported a fake incident of an attempt to molest his brother, prompting the police to rush to the scene.

However, upon investigation, it was revealed that the call was baseless, and the incident had not occurred.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed warned citizens against making unnecessary calls to the police helpline 15, emphasizing that such actions can lead to serious consequences, including imprisonment.

He urged citizens to use the emergency services responsibly and only in genuine cases of need, highlighting the importance of respecting the purpose of emergency services.

