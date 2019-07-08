Bogus clip another 'desperate effort' against judiciary: Shehzad Akbar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Special assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar called the forged video of Justice Arshad Malik another 'desperate effort' of Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) to stain the judiciary of Pakistan.

While talking to a private news channel he said, the video should be presented before the court rather in a press conference but masses knew that PMLN was used to do such filthy politics of fake allegations.

It added that it was an effort to distract the people's attention as PMLN did not present any money trail before National Accountability Bureau(NAB).

"I personally prefer judiciary to take up the case to find out the truth and protect the sanctity of judicial system though the government have an authority to form a commission to investigate the issue," he replied to a question.

The alleged video clip was fake, moreover it was an attempt to demolish the image of judges and sanctity of judiciary of the country worldwide, he said.

If the alleged video would be found bogus the PMLN's leadership would be accountable for contempt of court, adding, he said adding, a stubborn child (Maryam Nawaz) was conducting the show as it was obvious from the body language of the other members present in the press conference of PMLN on July 6, in Lahore,he added.