UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bogus Clip Another 'desperate Effort' Against Judiciary: Shehzad Akbar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Bogus clip another 'desperate effort' against judiciary: Shehzad Akbar

Pecial assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar called the forged video of Justice Arshad Malik another 'desperate effort' of Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) to stain the judiciary of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Special assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar called the forged video of Justice Arshad Malik another 'desperate effort' of Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) to stain the judiciary of Pakistan.

While talking to a private news channel he said, the video should be presented before the court rather in a press conference but masses knew that PMLN was used to do such filthy politics of fake allegations.

It added that it was an effort to distract the people's attention as PMLN did not present any money trail before National Accountability Bureau(NAB).

"I personally prefer judiciary to take up the case to find out the truth and protect the sanctity of judicial system though the government have an authority to form a commission to investigate the issue," he replied to a question.

The alleged video clip was fake, moreover it was an attempt to demolish the image of judges and sanctity of judiciary of the country worldwide, he said.

If the alleged video would be found bogus the PMLN's leadership would be accountable for contempt of court, adding, he said adding, a stubborn child (Maryam Nawaz) was conducting the show as it was obvious from the body language of the other members present in the press conference of PMLN on July 6, in Lahore,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money July Muslim From Government Court

Recent Stories

Wife Alizey sends love husband Feroze Khan’s way ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes OHCHR's seconad report urging re ..

4 minutes ago

Taipei Zoo celebrates giant panda's birthday with ..

4 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik’s security increased after vi ..

16 minutes ago

Murad announces to refer five more graft cases to ..

4 minutes ago

Russia-Ukraine Teleconference Disrupted to Hide Tr ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.