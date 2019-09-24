Bogus meter installation not to be tolerated: CEO IESCO

Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chauhdary Tuesday categorically said bogus meter installation would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken who found involved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) Shahid Iqbal Chauhdary Tuesday categorically said bogus meter installation would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken who found involved.

He said that company was providing best services to about 2.9 million customers. Being a number one distribution company in power sector, IESCO could not afford that few black sheep's in department put the company image at stake.

Regarding installation of bogus meters in few areas, the Chief said that there was a transparent mobile reading network and error free bills were distributing to the valued customers.

The Chief said that on account of complaints regarding bogus meters, special task forces were constituted who caught few bogus meters in region.

Heavy fines were imposed on customers stealing electricity through bogus meters besides taking strict departmental action against officials involved in installation of bogus meters.

Shahid Iqbal instructed all circle incharges to start special meter checking operation with M&T and surveillance departments to check bogus meters.

He also warned that official involved would be dismissed from service and concern XEN and SDO would also be investigated. He also sought customers cooperation in finding bogus meter and corruption. The customers could give information on IESCO Chief telephone No. 051-9252902 or Whatsapp No. 0305880815.