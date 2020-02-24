Bogus reports send to Interior Ministry, it revealed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) The Islamabad District Administration and Islamabad Police sent bogus reports to Interior Ministry, it was revealed.It mentioned in submitted report that authority has retrieved 2600 Kanal costly land worth billion of rupees from land grabbers but actually administration recovered few hundred kanal land with the help of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Moreover, authority hasn't taken any action against land grabbers and any mafia person.Sources stated that vast land recovery only showed in documents as officers put pressure on land record officers and made land maps in order to grab government land.

Later the vast costly land sold to housing societies. Acting Tehsildar Ghulam Murtaza Chandio had been suspended in past under above mentioned allegations on the direction of ex-interior minister.On that time Chief Commissioner Islamabad has appointed Deputy Commissioner for inquiry officers, however on the pressure of land mafia commissioner restored Ghulam Murtaza Chandio and declared him innocent.

Sources have further disclosed that land mafia has allegedly grabbed the vast piece of Federal Capital land with the connivance of the high ranked officers of District administration and Islamabad police.

Land mafia has established housing societies.On the other hand Islamabad District Administration and Islamabad Police had claimed recovered 2600 land but so far both interior ministry and district administration failed to take action against land mafia other their facilitator.It was worth mentioned last year IG Islamabad had sent a 43 police personnel list to interior ministry and alleged that these are facilitator of land mafia.

According to report, 2SPs, 5 DSPs and 25 inspectors were patronizing the land mafia. However, interior ministry did not take any action against these personnel.Currently land mafia grip the areas included Tarnol, Gholara, Shah Allha Data, Lohi Bahir, Sahila, Koral, Ghauri Town, Chara, Nalor, Bara Kahu, Shahzad Town and Sanjani.