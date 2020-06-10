Bogus tea factory sealed, two held

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday sealed a factory for manufacturing bogus tea in Sheikhabad No-3 area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority on Wednesday sealed a factory for manufacturing bogus tea in Sheikhabad No-3 area.

DG Food Authority, Suhail Khan that said the factory was established inside a house and action was taken on complaints lodged by the area people.

He said the noose is being tightened around the mafia busy in adulteration.

Director Operations, Dr Azmat said those working in the factory were arrested red-handed and around 1500kg adulterated tea was discarded on the spot.

An FIR was also registered against the factory owner.

The factory equipment was confiscated and two workers were taken into custody.