UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bogus Tea Factory Sealed, Two Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:55 PM

Bogus tea factory sealed, two held

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday sealed a factory for manufacturing bogus tea in Sheikhabad No-3 area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority on Wednesday sealed a factory for manufacturing bogus tea in Sheikhabad No-3 area.

DG Food Authority, Suhail Khan that said the factory was established inside a house and action was taken on complaints lodged by the area people.

He said the noose is being tightened around the mafia busy in adulteration.

Director Operations, Dr Azmat said those working in the factory were arrested red-handed and around 1500kg adulterated tea was discarded on the spot.

An FIR was also registered against the factory owner.

The factory equipment was confiscated and two workers were taken into custody.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FIR

Recent Stories

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

58 minutes ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

1 hour ago

UAE to organise first international virtual table ..

1 hour ago

Upper-cast Hindus torture Dalit-girl for drinking ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.