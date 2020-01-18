Bogus votes cast in FPCCI recent election challenged

(@imziishan)

As many as 26 bogus votes which were cast in recent annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry challenged in Balouchistan High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 26 bogus votes which were cast in recent annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry challenged in Balouchistan High Court.

These bogus votes were maneuvered through unfair practices and in violation of law of land, alleged United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik on Saturday.

In press statement received here, he further alleged that facts were concealed before the court which UBG has brought on record about these bogus votes.

He said UBG firmly believed in supremacy of constitution, rule of law and promotion of democracy but will never compromise on alleged rigging in federation election and fight till the restoration of it's genuine leadership.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that high level UBG core committee and it's entire provincial leadership decided unanimously in principle that their members will not accept any Standing Committee of federation till the decision of the court.

He said this is the reality of the day that UBG leadership had won respect, appreciation and support from the business community of the country for their untiring service for the betterment of the business community.

He said that UBG leadership has worked hard and restored the respect of business community, adding that UBG got overwhelming support of 85 percent voters from Punjab which paved the way for landslide victory of their candidate.