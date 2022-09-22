UrduPoint.com

Bohar Trees Planted Under Shining & Green Lahore Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 09:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Under the Shining and Green campaign, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore planted 8 to 12 feet Bohar trees in the park of railway station.

During the plantation campaign, 4 bohar trees were planted at Bohar Chowk at Railway Station Park and 12 trees in front of Railway Park.

DG PHA Plantation Zeeshan Javed and ADG PHA reviewed the plantation drive around the railway station.

Under the supervision of PHA officers, plantation and other works were reviewed at railway station.

Regarding the Shining and Green Lahore campaign, DG PHA Zeeshan Javed said that on a daily basis, small and big trees were being planted on the highways and green belts of different areas. The officers of PHA were monitoring the work, he added.

He further said they would use all the resources to make Shining and Green Lahore campaign successful withthe cooperation of all other departments concerned.

