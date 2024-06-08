Open Menu

Bohra Community Delegation Calls On Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Bohra Community delegation calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Dawoodi Bohara Community called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here Saturday.

The four-member delegation included Kameel Younis, Ali Asfar Jamali, Hussain Kamal and Mustansar.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor said that he invited the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohar Community Syedna Mufadal Saifuddin to visit Karachi and would soon write a letter to him to spend the month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the city.

He said that the services of Dawoodi Bohra Community to the national economy were commendable.

The delegation on the occasion said that the free education of IT courses to the youth in Governor House was a great achievement.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Education Visit

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

2 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

3 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

8 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

16 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

17 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

17 hours ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

17 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan