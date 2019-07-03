Bohra community is peace loving: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that Dawoodi Bohra community had established a world class educational institution under the name of Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah, where religious education with modern techniques was being imparted

Addressing the students receiving education at Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah, North Nazimabad, which he visited on the invitation of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat, the Chief Minister said that he was honored to visit their educational institution, which his father Syed Abdullah Shah had also visited during his tenure as Sindh Chief Minister, according to a statement.

Murad said that he was happy to see the discipline, values and dedication among the students. "You are peace loving people, who have contributed a lot to the development of this city of Karachi," he told the Bohra jamaat.

Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah institute had over 500 students, girls and boys, from Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia and various other countries.

The Chief Minister said that Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah was the educational legacy of Dawoodi Bohra community and realization of their philosophy.

"Striking astounding traditional education and contemporary, Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah produces graduates, who can thrive in the complex and changing world surroundings.

" Shah said that during his visit to the various classes of the institution, library and other facilities he observed that a range of subjects were being taught at Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah from Holy Quran and the sciences related to it, Al Hadith, Islamic jurisprudence, classical Arabic language and literature to contemporary English language, O-level science and various social sciences.

He said that he would personally invite Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to visit Karachi again. He said Syedna was a great scholar and always preached love, fraternity and respect for humanity.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome when he reached Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah. He was received by a delegation of Bohra Community led by Kumail Younis.

Murad visited all the class rooms of the institute, library, hostel, swimming pool and play area. The Chief Minister said that the library of Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah had great resemblance with the library of Jamea Alazhar Univerty, Egypt.

The Chief Minister on his visit to Al-Jamea-tus-Saifiyah was accompanied by Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani and Advisor on Information Murtaza Wahab.