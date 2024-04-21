Bohra Community, SEPA Collaborate To Commemorate Earth Day
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) In a significant move to foster environmental stewardship, the Dawoodi Bohra Community has partnered with the Sindh Government's Environment, Climate Change, Coastal Development Department (ECC&CD) and the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to commemorate Earth Day.
The joint initiative was marked by an informative workshop aimed at raising environmental awareness, held at the lush Rahat Bagh in Karachi, under the management of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.
The event was honored by the presence of Nabeela Umer, Secretary of ECC&CD, who served as the Chief Guest. She highlighted the urgency of collective efforts to combat environmental issues and pledged the government's dedication to the cause of environmental conservation.
Nabeela Umer stressed the importance of grassroots communication to mitigate plastic usage and the role of consistent actions in amplifying the environmental message. The ECC&CD vowed to continue its collaborative efforts with the Bohra community to enhance environmental consciousness.
The workshop featured insightful presentations from environmental specialists and representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra Community and SEPA.
Murtiza Jeetpuri, a member of the Bohra Community's environmental organization shed light on aims and objectives of his organization and presented a bird's eye view of its recent performance.
Assistant Director of SEPA Farzana Naseem shed light on the challenges and potential of Pakistan's budding recycling industry, emphasizing the critical role of community engagement.
Environmental journalist Shabina Faraz discussed the pivotal influence of household practices and public awareness in reducing plastic pollution.
Arborist Rafi ul Haq called for the adoption of local flora and diligent care in tree planting for ecological sustainability.
Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, Technical Director SEPA, addressed the imperative of water conservation, advocating for a valuation of water based on its scarcity rather than its economic cost.
Ali Asghar, coordinator for the Bohra community's environmental organization, reaffirmed their commitment to environmental protection and the continuation of such collaborative endeavors.
This workshop serves as a testament to the power of unity between community initiatives and governmental backing in pursuing ecological sustainability.
ECC&CD and SEPA being custodian of the climate and environment of the province, apart from playing their regulatory and managerial role, also mobilizes community participation through collaboration with NGOs and CBOs to steer all their efforts towards a sustainable future.
The Dawoodi Bohra Community has been at the forefront of environmental conservation, leading a bi-monthly cleanliness campaign since December 2023.
This initiative has seen widespread participation, resulting in the segregation of over 8 tons of waste and extensive cleanliness drives. Its impact has also reached educational sectors, with over 5,000 students engaging in environmental seminars and workshops nationwide.
With a shared commitment and relentless resolve, the Dawoodi Bohra Community and the Sindh Government are steadfast in their mission to protect our environment for the future generations.
