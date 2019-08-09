A delegation of Bohra community called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and presented him a letter of their spiritual leader Dr Syedana Mufazzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation of Bohra community called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and presented him a letter of their spiritual leader Dr Syedana Mufazzal.

In his letter, Dr Syedana Mufazzal expressed best wishes for prime minister and the country.

The delegation also presented the prime minister a rosary and a shawl.