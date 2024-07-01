BOI launches new business facilitation centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Director, board of Investment (BOI) paid a visit to Deputy Commissioner (DC) office and announced the establishment of a new Business Facilitation Centre aimed at promoting business and investment in the city.

The initiative marks a significant step towards making Islamabad an attractive destination for entrepreneurs, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

During a visit to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the Director of the BOI met with various organizations to discuss the new center.

The meeting included a briefing on the development and functionality of an online portal designed to support business activities. This portal aims to streamline processes and provide essential information to businesses and investors.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the commitment to offering comprehensive support to businesses, stating that all necessary facilities would be available to foster investment.

The BOI's efforts to create a supportive environment for businesses were highlighted as a key factor in this initiative.

The DC stressed the importance of cooperation among all district administration institutions in facilitating business operations. He assured that every department would play its part in ensuring the success of this venture.

The introduction of the Business Facilitation Centre and the online portal was expected to simplify the licensing system, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses in Islamabad.