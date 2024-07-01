BOI Launches New Business Facilitation Centre
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Director, board of Investment (BOI) paid a visit to Deputy Commissioner (DC) office and announced the establishment of a new Business Facilitation Centre aimed at promoting business and investment in the city.
The initiative marks a significant step towards making Islamabad an attractive destination for entrepreneurs, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.
During a visit to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the Director of the BOI met with various organizations to discuss the new center.
The meeting included a briefing on the development and functionality of an online portal designed to support business activities. This portal aims to streamline processes and provide essential information to businesses and investors.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the commitment to offering comprehensive support to businesses, stating that all necessary facilities would be available to foster investment.
The BOI's efforts to create a supportive environment for businesses were highlighted as a key factor in this initiative.
The DC stressed the importance of cooperation among all district administration institutions in facilitating business operations. He assured that every department would play its part in ensuring the success of this venture.
The introduction of the Business Facilitation Centre and the online portal was expected to simplify the licensing system, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city53 seconds ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers11 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyred 12 Kashmiris in June21 minutes ago
-
Monsoon rains to enter Islamabad, other cities this week: DG21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 324,300 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
Seven Jail staffers arrested for allegedly facilitating escape of 19 inmates in Rawalakot31 minutes ago
-
Ayesha Raza urges parents to cooperate with Polio teams51 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered11 hours ago
-
Film actress Neelo Begum remembered on birth anniversary11 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of prisoners fled from Rawalakot jail11 hours ago
-
AJK PM lauds NGOs healthy role in welfare less-privileged sections of society11 hours ago
-
19 prisoners escape from District Jail Rawalakot, AJK12 hours ago