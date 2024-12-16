Boiler Explosion At Tire Factory Claims One Life, Seven Injured
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A boiler explosion at a tire factory in Muridke on Monday claimed the life of one worker and left seven others injured.
According to private news channels and rescue officials, rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, shifting the injured to the THQ Hospital.
However, due to the critical condition of the injured workers, they were later transferred to Lahore for advanced medical treatment.
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI Nowshera leader pays tribute to APS martyrs1 minute ago
-
Migratory birds begin landing to the wet lands in AJK, Game warden suggests ban on hunting1 minute ago
-
Foolproof security measures made for polio drive in Tank2 minutes ago
-
From grief to strength: APS tragedy proves turning point in nation fight against terrorism2 minutes ago
-
Boiler explosion at tire factory claims one life, seven injured2 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university Dera pays tributes to APS martyrs2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 2805 kg drugs in six operations12 minutes ago
-
Young man dies while filming TikTok at Changla Gali Kashmir Point22 minutes ago
-
One killed another injured in bike trolley collision22 minutes ago
-
DC assures cooperation to Miangan Colony's delegation22 minutes ago
-
Ministry introduces installment plan for Hajj 2025 expenses22 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive begins in AJK22 minutes ago