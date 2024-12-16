Open Menu

Boiler Explosion At Tire Factory Claims One Life, Seven Injured

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Boiler explosion at tire factory claims one life, seven injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A boiler explosion at a tire factory in Muridke on Monday claimed the life of one worker and left seven others injured.

According to private news channels and rescue officials, rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, shifting the injured to the THQ Hospital.

However, due to the critical condition of the injured workers, they were later transferred to Lahore for advanced medical treatment.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Muridke

Recent Stories

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

2 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 days ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan