Boiler explosion at tire factory claims one life, seven injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A boiler explosion at a tire factory in Muridke on Monday claimed the life of one worker and left seven others injured.

According to private news channels and rescue officials, rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, shifting the injured to the THQ Hospital.

However, due to the critical condition of the injured workers, they were later transferred to Lahore for advanced medical treatment.