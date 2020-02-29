Boiler explosion in Gatta factory claims 5 lives

As many as five people have died as a result of boiler explosion in a Gatta factory here

CHUNIAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) As many as five people have died as a result of boiler explosion in a Gatta factory here.According to Rescue sources, boiler of a Gatta factory exploded near Gulshan Adda Jumber in Chunian resulting into death of 5 persons while several are reported to have sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to Trauma Centre Phool Nagar and Tehsil Headquarters hospital for medico legal formalities and treatment.Those who were killed in the incident were identified as Arif, Adnan, Nabeel, Maratib and an unknown person.The injured persons include Maqbool, Irfan, Riaz, Aadnan and others.