UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boiler Explosion In Gatta Factory Claims 5 Lives

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

Boiler explosion in Gatta factory claims 5 lives

As many as five people have died as a result of boiler explosion in a Gatta factory here

CHUNIAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) As many as five people have died as a result of boiler explosion in a Gatta factory here.According to Rescue sources, boiler of a Gatta factory exploded near Gulshan Adda Jumber in Chunian resulting into death of 5 persons while several are reported to have sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to Trauma Centre Phool Nagar and Tehsil Headquarters hospital for medico legal formalities and treatment.Those who were killed in the incident were identified as Arif, Adnan, Nabeel, Maratib and an unknown person.The injured persons include Maqbool, Irfan, Riaz, Aadnan and others.

Related Topics

Injured Died Chunian Gulshan Nabeel

Recent Stories

Much awaited US-Taliban peace deal to be signed to ..

3 minutes ago

CDA removes encroachments from different area of c ..

58 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) serves notice ..

59 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start devel ..

1 minute ago

Chronic kidney disease is on the rise

6 minutes ago

Anosmia Awareness Day: What is anosmia?

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.