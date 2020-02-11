Boiler explosion kills three labourers in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :At least three labourers were killed and many others injured as a boiler exploded at a textile factory located at Sargodha Road in Faisalabad on early Tuesday morning.

Rescue officials said roof of the factory caved in due to the explosion, a private news channel reported.

The rescue officials retrieved the bodies and the injured and moved them to Hospital.

Doctors said the condition of workers is critical.