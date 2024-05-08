Open Menu

Boiler, Heater Of Printing Unit Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Boiler, heater of printing unit sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency sealed a boiler and thermal oil heater of a printing unit and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on its owner, here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that a team checked the printing unit on Sargodha Road and found that poor quality fuel and other items were being used in the boiler and heater.

He said that action against the unit was taken under Punjab Environmental Protection's Smog Prevention and Control Rules-2023.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Oil Fine Road Sargodha

Recent Stories

50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

39 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

3 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

3 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

5 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

5 hours ago
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

5 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

18 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan