Boiler, Heater Of Printing Unit Sealed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency sealed a boiler and thermal oil heater of a printing unit and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on its owner, here on Wednesday.
Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that a team checked the printing unit on Sargodha Road and found that poor quality fuel and other items were being used in the boiler and heater.
He said that action against the unit was taken under Punjab Environmental Protection's Smog Prevention and Control Rules-2023.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
May 9 tragedy: Time to forge unity against inimical forces; award exemplary punishment to attackers7 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to avoid burning residue of wheat crops7 minutes ago
-
PASSCO to purchase 2 lac bags wheat in Mian Channu7 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide education, health facilities7 minutes ago
-
NUMLogic-2024 held at NUML17 minutes ago
-
MWMC hires 500 sanitary staff for swift cleanliness in city17 minutes ago
-
Work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover resumes17 minutes ago
-
PU to provide skilled graduates to insurance industry17 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia says anyone violating Hajj regulations between June 2-20 will be punished27 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World 'Thalassemia' Day held27 minutes ago
-
IRSA curtails water shortage from 30 % to 21 % for Punjab, Sindh37 minutes ago
-
Probation officers of Information group briefed over APP’s working scope37 minutes ago