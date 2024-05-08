Boiler, heater of printing unit sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency sealed a boiler and thermal oil heater of a printing unit and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on its owner, here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that a team checked the printing unit on Sargodha Road and found that poor quality fuel and other items were being used in the boiler and heater.

He said that action against the unit was taken under Punjab Environmental Protection's Smog Prevention and Control Rules-2023.