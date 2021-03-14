UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boiler Of Dyeing Factory Sealed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Boiler of dyeing factory sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has sealed boiler of a dyeing factory for using substandard fuel causing pollution in the air.

During surprise checking of a dyeing factory in Sitiana Bungalow on Sunday, the DC found the use of substandard fuel in the boiler which was emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

The DC ordered to immediately stop operation of the boiler and got registered a case against the factory owner.

He also directed the Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Sadr and Deputy Director Environment to takeaction against the dyeing factories which were causing air pollution in the district.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

China announces 10 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

56 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar wins stage 4 at ..

56 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

56 minutes ago

24,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

UAEU announces six research projects in cooperatio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Rashid receives Prime Minister of Kaza ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.