Boiler of dyeing factory sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has sealed boiler of a dyeing factory for using substandard fuel causing pollution in the air.

During surprise checking of a dyeing factory in Sitiana Bungalow on Sunday, the DC found the use of substandard fuel in the boiler which was emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

The DC ordered to immediately stop operation of the boiler and got registered a case against the factory owner.

He also directed the Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Sadr and Deputy Director Environment to takeaction against the dyeing factories which were causing air pollution in the district.