Boiler of textile unit sealed, owner booked

(@FahadShabbir)

A boiler of a local textile unit was sealed over smoke emitting and a case was registered against its owner by the Environment department, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A boiler of a local textile unit was sealed over smoke emitting and a case was registered against its owner by the Environment department, on Monday.

On public complaints, Environment department team headed by Deputy Director Wasim Afzal Cheema visited Al-Karim Textile Mills on Chibban road and checked its boiler which was sealed over smoke emitting.

A case has been registered against mills owner, Abdul Haleem.