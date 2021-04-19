Boiler Of Textile Unit Sealed, Owner Booked
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A boiler of a local textile unit was sealed over smoke emitting and a case was registered against its owner by the Environment department, on Monday.
On public complaints, Environment department team headed by Deputy Director Wasim Afzal Cheema visited Al-Karim Textile Mills on Chibban road and checked its boiler which was sealed over smoke emitting.
A case has been registered against mills owner, Abdul Haleem.