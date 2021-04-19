UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boiler Of Textile Unit Sealed, Owner Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

Boiler of textile unit sealed, owner booked

A boiler of a local textile unit was sealed over smoke emitting and a case was registered against its owner by the Environment department, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A boiler of a local textile unit was sealed over smoke emitting and a case was registered against its owner by the Environment department, on Monday.

On public complaints, Environment department team headed by Deputy Director Wasim Afzal Cheema visited Al-Karim Textile Mills on Chibban road and checked its boiler which was sealed over smoke emitting.

A case has been registered against mills owner, Abdul Haleem.

Related Topics

Road Textile

Recent Stories

Three die in Balakot Jeep accident

1 minute ago

DC visits fruit & vegetable market, monitors aucti ..

1 minute ago

Germany Supports Czech Republic Initiative to Inve ..

1 minute ago

40,250 kg sugar sold in 19 Ramazan Bazaars in one ..

3 minutes ago

Russia probes YouTube for 'abusing' dominant posit ..

4 minutes ago

IGP expresses condolence with Saleem Safi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.