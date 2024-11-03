Boiler Sealed, Factory Owner Fined
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Director Johar Abbas Randhawa has sealed a boiler and imposed Rs. 200,000 fine on the factory owner on the charge of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Rules) 2023.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the deputy director, during checking of various factories and mills, found burning of prohibited material in the boiler of a sizing unit, situated at Ahmad Nagar Colony.
The deputy director environment sealed the premises and imposed fine on the unit owner.
Meanwhile, the deputy director environment also demolished walls and other structure of brick-kilns which were running without zigzag technology in Chak No. 224-RB for violating the law and polluting environment, he added.
