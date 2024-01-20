Boiler Sealed Over Pollution
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed the boiler of a textile factory and imposed a heavy fine on its owner on the charges of polluting the environment on Saturday.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said that environment teams had checked factories and mills and found the burning of prohibited materials in the boiler of a textile unit situated at Sargodha Road near Chak No.
7-JB.
Therefore, the environment team sealed the premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner on the charges of polluting the environment. Meanwhile, environment teams also imposed a fine of Rs.22,000 on 11 vehicles on various routes for emitting excessive smoke, he added.
Recent Stories
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal strongly condemns firing at PPP corner meeting, attack on its election office15 minutes ago
-
Aneeq Ahmad for establishing harmony based society15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agri Deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre wheat production35 minutes ago
-
Flight operations disrupted, motorways closed due to fog35 minutes ago
-
Wind chill weather still in effect in Bahawalpur55 minutes ago
-
Tourism secretary visits Soon Valley55 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK leaders termed Indian Republic Day as Black Day for Kashmiris55 minutes ago
-
Artificial inflation hits hard amid extreme winter in south Punjab1 hour ago
-
Campaign against hoarding, overcharging continues1 hour ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs to ensure implementation of ECP's Code of Conduct1 hour ago
-
India committing massacres in IIOJK to intimidate Kashmiris1 hour ago