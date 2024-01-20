Open Menu

Boiler Sealed Over Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Boiler sealed over pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed the boiler of a textile factory and imposed a heavy fine on its owner on the charges of polluting the environment on Saturday.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said that environment teams had checked factories and mills and found the burning of prohibited materials in the boiler of a textile unit situated at Sargodha Road near Chak No.

7-JB.

Therefore, the environment team sealed the premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner on the charges of polluting the environment. Meanwhile, environment teams also imposed a fine of Rs.22,000 on 11 vehicles on various routes for emitting excessive smoke, he added.

