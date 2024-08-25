Boiler sealed over pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Environment Protection Department sealed the boiler of a sizing factory and imposed a fine besides lodging a case against its owner on the charges of polluting environment by violating environment protection laws.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Sunday that environment teams checked various factories and mills across the district and found burning of prohibited material in the boiler of a sizing unit situated at Sammundri Road.

Therefore, the environment team sealed the premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on its owner besides getting a case registered on the charges of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023. Meanwhile, the environment team also resealed a sizing unit situated at Faiz Abad near Khajoor Wali Street because its owner had de-sealed it illegally. Further action against the unit owner is under progress, he added.