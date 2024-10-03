Boiler sealed, owner fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed the boiler of a local factory and imposed Rs. 500,000 fine on its owner on the charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Thursday that environment protection teams checked various factories and mills to ensure implementation of the environment protection rules in letter and spirit.

During checking a team found boiler of a fabrics unit, situated at Khurarianwala-Jaranwala Road, involved in violating rules by burning prohibited material and polluting atmosphere.

The team sealed premises of the boiler and imposed fine on the owner.

Meanwhile, the environment teams also issued warning to owners of Paper & board Mills Jaranwala, Sugar Mills Chak No. 66-RB Jhumra-Shahkot Road and Dyeing Unit situated at Sheikhupura Road and directed them to avoid violating the environmental protection rules, or be ready to face the music, he added.