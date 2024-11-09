Boiler sealed, owner fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director (DD) Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed a boiler of a dyeing unit and imposed a heavy fine on its owner on the charge of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the DD Environment inspected various factories and found boiler of a dyeing unit situated at Paharang Drain near Chak No.117-JB, involved in burning prohibited material and polluting environment in addition to causing smog.

Therefore, the official sealed premises of the boiler and imposed Rs. 200,000 fine on its owner, he added.