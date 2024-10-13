Boiler sealed, owner fined for pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed the boiler of a sizing unit and imposed a fine on its owner on charges of polluting the environment by violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that he checked various factories and mills and found the steam boiler of a sizing unit situated at Daewoo Road near Punj Pulli Chowk involved in violating the rules and discharging excessive smoke by burning prohibited materials. Therefore, the premises of the boiler were sealed and a fine of Rs.100,000 was imposed on its owner, he added.