Boiler Sealed, Owner Fined For Pollution
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed the boiler of a sizing unit and imposed a fine on its owner on charges of polluting the environment by violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.
In a statement here on Sunday, he said that he checked various factories and mills and found the steam boiler of a sizing unit situated at Daewoo Road near Punj Pulli Chowk involved in violating the rules and discharging excessive smoke by burning prohibited materials. Therefore, the premises of the boiler were sealed and a fine of Rs.100,000 was imposed on its owner, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two members gang involved in vehicle, motorcycle theft held14 seconds ago
-
5 shops sealed, 2 traders arrested for profiteering on flour16 seconds ago
-
Abid Kashmiri laid to rest19 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 561 power pilferers in 24 hours22 seconds ago
-
SEPCO Larkana Circle starts grand operation against defaulters of electricity theft26 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 25,000kg fungus-infested pickle, 500kg industrial salt33 seconds ago
-
PTI's protest call conspiracy against country37 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.041m from 285 defaulters in 24 hours40 seconds ago
-
Governor for equipping engineers, architects with modern technology, 3D printing skills45 seconds ago
-
Agriculture Dept shares winter vegetable kitchen gardening tips49 seconds ago
-
Bugti pays tribute to Bilawal for presenting proposal of Constitutional Court53 seconds ago
-
Govt. planning to deal with emergency situations in line with modern age requirements: CM11 minutes ago