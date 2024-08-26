Open Menu

Boiler Sealed, Owner Fined Over Polluting Environment

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Environment Protection department has sealed boiler of a textile unit and imposed a heavy fine on its owner on charge of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Monday that environment teams checked various mills and factories and found burning of prohibited material in the boiler of a textile unit situated at Small Industrial Estate which was causing environment pollution.

Therefore, the environment team sealed premises of the boiler immediately and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner, he added.

