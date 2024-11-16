Boiler Sealed, Owner Fined Over Pollution
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed a boiler of a sizing unit and imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on its owner on charges of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.
A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the DD Environment checked various factories and found burning of prohibited materials in the boiler of a sizing unit situated at Jaranwala Road in Muhammad Abad which was causing pollution and smog. Therefore, the boiler was sealed and a fine of Rs.200,000 was imposed on its owner, he added.
