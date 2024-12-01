Boilers Of 3 Factories Sealed, Fine Imposed
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 10:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed boilers of three factories and imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000 on their owners on the charge of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the officials checked various factories and mills and found a paper board unit situated near Narwala Bypass involved in violating the law and polluting the environment by burning prohibited material in its boiler.
Therefore, he sealed premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs.300,000 on its owner.
Similarly, the deputy director environment also sealed boiler of a dyeing unit at Sargodha Road in Umar Town and throw oil heater of textile unit in Bawa Chak over polluting environment and imposed a fine of R. 200,000 on the owners.
The official also got cases registered against the owners of a brick-kiln situated at Chak No. 70-JB over de-sealing the kiln house illegally and re-sealed it, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt followed IHC order to ensure law and order during PTI protest: Secretary Interior54 seconds ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyred Captain, Sepoy offered1 minute ago
-
FAPUASA, PUTA denounce proposed amendments in KP universities act21 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World HIV/AIDS Day with resolve to completely eradicate the fatal disease30 minutes ago
-
Speakers call for focus on media & information literacy for societal development31 minutes ago
-
NAB organises cricket tournament31 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Culture Day marked with cultural fervor31 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt. to continue furnishing consumers with electricity and wheat flour at subsidized rates: Anw ..31 minutes ago
-
63pc people show confidence in Punjab CM’s environmental initiatives31 minutes ago
-
Health minister stresses compassion, prevention on World AIDS Day41 minutes ago
-
Rs. 8.8m released for treatment of police, families51 minutes ago
-
Meeting on Dec 5 to promote schoolteachers51 minutes ago