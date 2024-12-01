Boilers of 3 factories sealed, fine imposed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed boilers of three factories and imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000 on their owners on the charge of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the officials checked various factories and mills and found a paper board unit situated near Narwala Bypass involved in violating the law and polluting the environment by burning prohibited material in its boiler.

Therefore, he sealed premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs.300,000 on its owner.

Similarly, the deputy director environment also sealed boiler of a dyeing unit at Sargodha Road in Umar Town and throw oil heater of textile unit in Bawa Chak over polluting environment and imposed a fine of R. 200,000 on the owners.

The official also got cases registered against the owners of a brick-kiln situated at Chak No. 70-JB over de-sealing the kiln house illegally and re-sealed it, spokesman added.