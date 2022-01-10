Boilers of four industrial units, five brick kilns sealed

The district environment department in a crackdown sealed boilers of four industrial units and five brick kilns besides registration of cases against them on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The district environment department in a crackdown sealed boilers of four industrial units and five brick kilns besides registration of cases against them on Monday.

Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas said that inspection teams sealed Haider bricks 64-GB, Rana Ahmed bricks Chak No 123-GB, Baba Muhammad Din bricks Chak 21-GB, Ali Baba bricks Tandlianwala, and Mashallah bricks over functioning without zigzag technology.

The cases were also registered against the owners.

The teams also sealed boilers of various industrial units over burning substandard fuel and cases were registered against them.