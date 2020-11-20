UrduPoint.com
Boilers Of Three Factories Sealed For Causing Smog

Fri 20th November 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed smoke emitting boilers of three factories for causing smog during an operation launched under anti-smog drive here at Shujabad on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair launched an operation against smoke emitting industrial units.

During the operation, he sealed boilers of three factories for causing smog.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Shujabad Muhammad Zubair said that there would be no compromise on units causing smog.

He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk and added that strict action would be taken against violators of standard operating procedures regarding smog.

More Stories From Pakistan

