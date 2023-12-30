Boilers of two textile units sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Environmental Protection Department sealed boilers of two textile units and imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on their owners on charge of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Saturday that environment teams checked various industrial units and found burning of prohibited materials in the boilers of two textile units situated at Sargodha Road.

Therefore, they sealed the premises of the boilers and imposed Rs500,000 fines on their owners, he added.