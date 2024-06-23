Open Menu

Boilers Sealed, Factory Owners Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Boilers sealed, factory owners fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Department sealed boilers of two factories and imposed a fine of Rs400,000 on their owners on the charge of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Sunday that environment teams checked various factories and found a sizing unit at Chak No.66-JB Dhandra and a paper & board mills situated at Jaranwala Road in Chak No.216-RB involved in burning prohibited materials in their boilers and polluting the environment.

Therefore, the environment teams sealed the premises of the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the owner of the sizing unit and Rs.300,000 on the owner of the paper & board mills, he added.

